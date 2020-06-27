Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of XLRN opened at $97.86 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

