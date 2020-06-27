Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,077 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $256.80 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $261.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.29, for a total transaction of $741,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $741,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,169 shares of company stock worth $190,850,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

