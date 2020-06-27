Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,504 shares of company stock worth $2,867,337 in the last 90 days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

