Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

AXP opened at $93.42 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

