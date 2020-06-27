Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

