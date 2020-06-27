Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,399.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,024.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,202 shares of company stock worth $336,343. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FULC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

