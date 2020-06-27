Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 378,831 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378,831 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,721 shares of company stock worth $136,740,509. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

