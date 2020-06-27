Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,006,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.