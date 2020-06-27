Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 1,511,092 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $11,437,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

