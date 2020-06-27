Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $22,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

