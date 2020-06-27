Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 319,255 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. TG Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

