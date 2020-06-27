Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 187,960 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,137 shares of company stock worth $14,128,453 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

