Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 310.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $184,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,432.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,087 shares of company stock worth $22,056,304 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.66 million and a P/E ratio of -43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

