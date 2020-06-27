Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $30.81 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

