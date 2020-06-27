Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $203.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $206.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

