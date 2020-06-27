Fulton Financial Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FULT. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 225,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

