G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for G4S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

GFSZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of G4S/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

