GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

