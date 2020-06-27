Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 1.5%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451.50 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.79), approximately 5,096 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 635.58.

In other news, insider Jyrki Talvitie purchased 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £13,409.25 ($17,066.63).

Georgia Capital Company Profile (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

