Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.30

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €81.30 ($91.35) and last traded at €80.90 ($90.90), with a volume of 43332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.90 ($89.78).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GXI shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($66.40) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.89 ($85.27).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.