Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.21.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.75 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

