Gladstone Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLAD. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 153,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

