GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $13,167,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 139,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

