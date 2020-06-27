Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$0.50

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

TSE:GTE opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.24.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

