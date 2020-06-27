H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:HRB opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 456,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

