HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,377,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 430,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after buying an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.81.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

