HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $45.09 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

