H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 6.49% of H&E Equipment Services worth $34,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $621.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

