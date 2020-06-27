Head to Head Analysis: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) versus Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Pzena Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 4.96 $58.19 million $0.61 12.84 Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 2.63 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pzena Investment Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Barings BDC and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 3 1 3.25 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -115.14% 5.51% 2.50% Pzena Investment Management 3.62% 11.75% 6.30%

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barings BDC pays out 104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Barings BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

