Head-To-Head Comparison: Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $334.48 million 4.57 $230.17 million $1.77 5.62 National Health Investors $318.08 million 8.29 $160.46 million $5.50 10.74

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Health Investors 1 5 1 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.93, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $66.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 10.60% 10.10% 4.01% National Health Investors 57.16% 12.62% 6.08%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

