Head to Head Contrast: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) & Phoenix Tree (NYSE:HUIZ)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.37 $12.48 million N/A N/A Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.77 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company -0.48% 20.29% 4.16% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crawford & Company and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crawford & Company beats Phoenix Tree on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

