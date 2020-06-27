Head-To-Head Review: ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) versus Office Properties Income Trust (OTCMKTS:OPI)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ProGreen Properties alerts:

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.79 $30.33 million $6.01 4.19

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1.10% 0.42% 0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProGreen Properties and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats ProGreen Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Receive News & Ratings for ProGreen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProGreen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.