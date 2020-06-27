Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Position Lessened by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,348 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

