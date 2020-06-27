HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.50 ($43.26).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €35.90 ($40.34) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a one year high of €50.85 ($57.13). The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.