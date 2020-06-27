HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,098 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of CEVA worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.25 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $784.45 million, a P/E ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

