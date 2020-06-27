HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 115.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 217,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1,477.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $658,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.23. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

