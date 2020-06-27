HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 56,547 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 425.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

