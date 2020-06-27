HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 62,070 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,440.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

