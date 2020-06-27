HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

RS opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

