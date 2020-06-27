HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after buying an additional 291,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

