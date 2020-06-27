HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $155.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

