HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 25,764 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

