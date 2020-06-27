HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $83.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

