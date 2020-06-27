HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

