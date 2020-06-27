HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,372,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 329,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.