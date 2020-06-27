HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

