HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,527.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 162,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

