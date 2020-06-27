HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 162.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

