HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of InVitae worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in InVitae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in InVitae by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $34,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,142 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.98 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

