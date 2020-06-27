HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,807 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

